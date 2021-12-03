Awoniyi Bags 9th League Goal As Union Berlin Beat Leipzig, Climb To Top Four 

Taiwo Awoniyi continued his impressive scoring form as he netted in Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win against RB Leipzig, in the Bundesliga on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi has now taken his tally in the German top division this season to nine after 14 games.

Also, he has scored 14 goals in 23 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

The win saw Union Berlin climb up to fourth place on 23 points after 14 league games played.

The former Liverpool striker opened scoring for Union Berlin after heading in Timo Baumgarti’s cross.

With 10 minutes remaining in the game, Awoniyi was then replaced.

Baumgarti then got the winner in the 57th minute which saw Union Berlin return to winning ways, after losing to Frankfurt in their last league fixture.

By James Agberebi

