Blackmore Recalls Man United, Arsenal Rivalry Fueled By ‘1990 Brawl’

Ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford, former Red Devils’ midfielder, Clayton Blackmore, has given his thoughts on the importance of VAR in football, and recalled the infamous brawl against the Gunners when both sides clashed on October 20 1990.

Arsenal won the match 1-0 at the Old Trafford with Anders Limpar’s solitary match winner scored at the stroke of halftime. Then after 60 minutes of play, a squabble erupted. Arsenal left-back, Nigel Winterburn’s awful tackle on his United counterpart, Denis Irwin, started it all. Irwin was challenging Anders Limpar for possession. In retaliation, Brian McClair and Irwin lunged at Winterburn and Limpar. And the situation escalated with almost all the players on the pitch involved in a brawl.

The FA would later deduct two points from Arsenal and one from United, plus fines, as punishment for soiling the reputation of the game. However, that did not hurt the Gunners much as…