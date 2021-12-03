Carrick: I’m Not Desperate To Become A Manager

Michael Carrick has said that he is “not desperate to become a manager”, after stepping aside at Manchester United for Ralf Rangnick.

The 40-year-old has been in charge of the Red Devils for their last two matches against Villarreal and Chelsea, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in the aftermath of the 4-1 loss at Watford last month.

Carrick again led the team against Arsenal on Thursday night , and Rangnick is expected to be in position for Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace, having agreed to become the club’s new interim head coach.

The former midfielder announced he is leaving the club after the game against the Gunners , and he has revealed that he is “not desperate to become a manager”.

“It certainly hasn’t put me off but, at the same time, I’m not desperate to become a manager. I’m realistic,” Carrick told reporters. “The experience has definitely helped me from the lows and sadness, the first…