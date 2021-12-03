Deeney Backs Dennis To Become Watford Legend

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has backed Emmanuel Dennis to become a legend at the club if he stays long enough, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis has hugged the headlines for his impressive displays for the Hornets following his switch from Belgian outfit Club Brugge this summer.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and recorded five assists in as many games for Claudio Ranieri’s side this season..

Deeney is already considered a club hero after scoring 140 goals in 419 appearances for the Hornets, 47 of which arrived in 165 Premier League during an 11-year stay at the club.



And the 33-year-old believes Dennis has the quality to be mentioned in the same breathe as some of the club’s finest legends in history if he stays long enough.

“Legends before me: Luther [Blissett], John Barnes, Tommy Mooney, Tommy Smith – everyone has a legacy and they do so much up to that point,” Deeney…