Dennis Battles Alexander-Arnold , Jota , Bernando Silva , Cancelo For EPL POTM

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month award for November, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis scored two goals and recorded two assists for Watford in November.

This is the first time the striker will be nominated for the individual prize.

The Nigeria international has already scored in his first outing in December, netting in the Hornets 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will be looking to emulate former Nigerian Premier League stars; Austine Okocha, Peter Odemwingie, Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho, who have won the award in the past.

He linked up with Watford from Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge this summer.

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn are the other players nominated for the award.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —