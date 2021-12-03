Guardiola Warns Man City ‘To Be Careful’ Against Dennis, Others

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players “to be careful” of the threat posed by Watford and is expecting a “difficult” match.

The Hornets have only won two of their first seven matches under Claudio Ranieri, scoring 12 goals and conceding 16.

City, meanwhile, have won their last four matches as they build up a head of steam as the Premier League begins its relentless December schedule.

Guardiola is looking forward to facing Ranieri again but has warned his players that they must be at their best to beat the Hornets.

The Man City boss said: “I don’t know what will happen against Watford or in the next games but we are playing at a good level. We have to prove again. I know how difficult our opponents are.

“It will be a pleasure to play against him [Claudio Ranieri] again. We have to be careful again tomorrow and do another good performance.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…