‘He Is Not A Normal Man’

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has heaped plaudits on Emmanuel Dennis following his impressive performances for the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the Hornets 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult spell with Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge last season but has hit the ground running following his move to Watford this summer.

“When there are some injuries you have to find solutions, be clever,” Ranieri told the club’s website.



“Only with work can you do this. Of course, my experience helps me to find solutions, but I also have quality players to do this.

“I’m not surprised because he [Dennis] is a very good player. He scored twice at the Bernabeu! Anyone who scores two at the Bernabeu is not a normal man. He has speed, intelligence, he is generous, and I like how he plays. He has to improve because…