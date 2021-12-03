‘I Once Advise Mbappe To Dump PSG For Real Madrid’

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he encouraged PSG ace Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid.

Ibrahimovic has never been afraid to speak his mind and he has told of how he once advised Mbappe to sign for Real Madrid, although he also then warned Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi not to sell him.

The Swedish striker spent four years in Paris, but he left a year before Mbappe arrived from Monaco.

“It’s true that I advised [Mbappe] to leave the club,” Ibrahimovic told the Corriere della Sera.

“He needs a more structured environment, like the one at Real Madrid.

“But then I told the PSG president not to sell him.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…