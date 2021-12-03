I’m Focused On Working Hard At Rangers To Get Nigeria Call Up

Calvin Bassey has said his target is to continue doing well for Scottish champions Rangers in order to get called up to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Bassey has been a revelation for Rangers this season after enjoying more playing time.

The 21-year-old has played 17 games in all competitions and provided three assists.

His impressive performance earned him an invitation in October’s double header between the Eagles and Central African Republic but did not feature.

And he believes if he continues to perform he will surely get another call up.

“If I do well here, that helps me get called up for Nigeria so I am fully focused on working hard here at the club,” he said in Friday’s press conference ahead of this weekend’s league clash with Dundee United.

“When you get a run of games it has allowed my performances to get stronger. You gain confidence playing games and getting match sharpness back.

“Hopefully,…