I’m In Love With Conte’s Passion At Spurs

Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son admits to being in love with the passion of new coach Antonio Conte.

Fans of the Premier League are no strangers to Conte’s touchline passion, given he was very successful during a two-year stint at Chelsea.

Now in charge of the North London side, Conte led Spurs to another win, a 2-0 success over Brentford in the Premier League on Thursday.

Son in an in interview with TribalFootball said he’s delighted to be working under the former Inter Milan coach.

“The expectation [before the game] was everyone moves with the ball and without the ball.

“Everyone knows where to be, everyone should be where he asked for and every player should know what to do. The detail really helps and gives us a boost. We have a lot to improve but there is a long season to go.

He [Conte] is so passionate, I love it. I want to play with passion on the pitch and off the pitch. It is really important even on the pitch he is so passionate, it is really helpful.

“With our…