January Influx Of Players May Come Too Late For Magpies

NEWCASTLE UNITED fans may still be revelling in the £305million takeover of their club by a Saudi Arabian-backed investment group, but on the pitch the team are struggling to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom of the table.

Despite having the financial muscle to match any other club’s bid for the biggest names in the game, they are unable to bring new faces into the club, and their recently-installed manager Eddie Howe has a wait on his hands before he can strengthen his squad.

On current form, the playing staff are nowhere near good enough to stay in the Premier League, and there is still a month to go before the transfer window opens.

The big fear is they may be left with too much ground to make up by the time January comes around, with a run of fixtures coming up which includes games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Howe needs to strengthen throughout his squad but his priority is in defence, his current back-line is devoid of confidence and…