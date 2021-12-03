Messi Wanted Me To Join Barcelona

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has revealed that he was almost convinced by PSG star, Lionel Messi to join Barcelona last summer.

Lautaro has recently penned new terms with Inter to 2026.

“It’s true, [Lionel] Messi wanted me at Barcelona. We’ve spoken many times while on international duty with Argentina,” Lautaro told SportMediaset.

“He was talking to me about the situation at the club, but I’ve always remained calm and I’ve always spoken to Inter to find an agreement [over a new contract] because I am happy here. I am delighted to have stayed. My family and I are happy here.”

On working with coach Simone Inzaghi, Lautaro continued: “Inzaghi is helping me. We spoke on the phone when I was playing in the Copa America over the summer. I always try to learn from my coaches because they have experience and want the best for us.

“Now we are preparing the games against Roma and Real Madrid. Roma have a top coach who likes to play well. The atmosphere will be…