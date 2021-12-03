‘Osimhen’s AFCON 2021 Miss, Big Chance For Others Strikers’ –Lawal

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal says that the Super Eagles will miss the immense talent of Victor Osimhen at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) in Cameroun even as he challenges the other strikers to rise to the challenge of filling in the vacuum, completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles’ first choice striker Osimhen has been ruled out of AFCON 2021 following an eye injury he sustained while playing for Napoli in the Italia Serie A which eventually led to a surgery that will sideline him for 90 days recuperation period.

“Osimhen will be a great miss for Nigeria at the AFCON. He would have taken the AFCON by storm after experiencing the Egypt edition in 2019. This would have been his competition, but that injury has ruled him out, but the onus is on the coach to look for an alternative and perhaps change his style to suit whoever he picks to lead the Eagles’ attack,” Lawal told Completesports.com.

