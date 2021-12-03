‘Rangnick Must Be ‘The Enforcer’ To Build Great Man United Squad’ –Pallister

Ahead of tonight’s Manchester United – Arsenal Premier League clash, former Manchester United centre-back, Gary Pallister, expresses his thoughts on the incoming Red Devils’ new manager, Ralf Rangnick, and the club’s season so far.

In an interview with Compare.bet Pallister also explains the reasons he is backing Harry Maguire, Sancho’s emergence, Pochettino, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and more.

Pallister On Rangnick’s impending arrival

“I think he’s [Rangnick] got to come in there and be the man, be the

enforcer, and I’m sure he will be, and he’ll bring into place the way he sees the game being played and I think they’ll all know he’s the boss.”

“I don’t think he’s the type of manager who will be impressed just

because you’ve got a great reputation – he’s looking to build a

team, a team that’s going to fight for Manchester United and a team

that’s going to win games for Manchester United.”

Pallister On expectations for the rest of the…