Ronaldo Bags Brace As Man United End Winless Run Against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 800th and 8001st career goals as Manchester United came back to beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford.

It was United’s first Premier League win against Arsenal since 2018.

United went behind when Emile Smith Rowe fired into a near empty net with David de Gea down injured in the United goal, however, the goal was awarded as the goalkeeper was hurt by teammate Fred accidentally standing on him.

Bruno Fernandes levelled the scores just before half time and Portuguese compatriot Ronaldo put United in front early in the second half.

Martin Odegaard hit straight back for Arsenal but the Norwegian became the villain as his foul on Fred gave Man United the chance to retake the lead.

Ronaldo made no mistake as he smashed the ball down the middle, taking his professional goal tally to an incredible 801.

