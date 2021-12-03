Super Eagles Star Welcomes Baby Girl With Partner

Super Eagles striker Victor Nsofor has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his partner, Anastija.

The good news was shared via his official Instagram handle on Friday afternoon.

”Victoria Amara Nsofor. 3.12.21 – The most beautiful day of our lives @victorobinna_official” she wrote

Nsofor, a member of the Afcon 2006 bronze-winning Super Eagles squad.

He was also part of the Olympic team that won silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where Nigeria lost 1-0 to Argentina in the final.

He last played for Nigeria in 2014.

