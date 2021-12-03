Today’s Win Acca | 04.12.2021

Bundesliga
vs
Bayer Leverkusen
Greuther Fürth
– Bayer Leverkusen have won 54% of all league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 11 league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 7 away league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 13 league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 7 away league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost 100% of all home league matches this season
– Greuther Fürth have lost 92% of all league matches this season
Bayer Leverkusen – To Win
1.26
National League
vs
Dover Athletic
Wrexham
– Dover Athletic have lost their last 6 home league matches this season
– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 17 league matches this season
– Dover Athletic are Winless in their last 9 home league matches this season
– Dover Athletic have lost 77% of all league matches this…
Source: Complete Sports