Today’s Win Acca | 04.12.2021

Bayer Leverkusen, Wrexham, Atlético Madrid, and Olympiakos Piraeus all to win

Bundesliga vs Bayer Leverkusen Greuther Fürth

– Bayer Leverkusen have won 54% of all league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 11 league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost their last 7 away league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 13 league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth are Winless in their last 7 away league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost 100% of all home league matches this season

– Greuther Fürth have lost 92% of all league matches this season

Bayer Leverkusen – To Win

1.26