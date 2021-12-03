We Deserved A Point Against Chelsea

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri felt his side were slightly unlucky against Chelsea.

The Hornets put in a creditable display against the league leaders at home, creating as many chances as they gave up.

However, Chelsea had superior finishing, with Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech getting the goals to give them a 2-1 win.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: “We deserved at least a point but that’s football. I’m very satisfied with our performance. We must continue this way and sooner or later the points will arrive. We must believe in ths job. They’re working very well. I hope the fans are proud of us. I’m proud of my players. We pushed in every situation. Chelsea have fantastic players but all we can do is keep going and believe.

Read Also: Guardiola Beats Ferguson’s Premier League Record After Man City Beat Villa

“We never gave up. We want to continue in this way. We believe this is the right way.

“It’s difficult to say [what they could have done to get a result]. We did…