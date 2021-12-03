West Ham Will Make Chelsea Suffer

West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma, has said they can make former club Chelsea suffer when they meet in a London Derby on Saturday.

David Moyes’ side is looking to end a run of three games without a win against the Premier League leaders.

Zouma left Stamford Bridge to join the Hammers in a £29.8 million deal in the summer, after seven years and 151 appearances for Chelsea.

The Frenchman has made an impressive start in East London but expects a tough afternoon against Thomas Tuchel’s men.

“It will feel special in a way because I’ve been there for so many years.

“I want to beat Chelsea because I want to beat everybody. I play for West Ham now and I’m very happy to be here. It’s going to be a tough game as we know they have a lot of strength, but we have to use our strength to make them suffer,” Zouma told club’s website.

West Ham remains in the top four despite a run of two defeats and a draw over their past three league games and sits seven points off Liverpool…