Why It Would Be Wrong To Sack Rohr Now 

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze says sacking Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr just under a month before next year’s AFCON will be a big mistake.

There have been calls for the removal of Rohr following uninspiring performances by the Eagles in recent games.

Despite topping their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, the Eagles struggled to impress.

They suffered a shock loss at home to minnows Central African Republic and had to force Cape Verde to a draw, which sealed qualification into the play-off round.

And following calls for the German to be relieved of his role, Udeze posited that the timing is too short.

“The timing is too short, a lot of people want Rohr to go but they are not looking at the timing,” Udeze said in Friday’s edition of his radio programme ‘No Holds Barred’ on Brila FM.

“We have about 33 days to the Nations Cup and bringing in a new coach would be like starting all over…