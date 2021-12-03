‘Why Messi Is Not The Greatest Footballer Ever’  -Barcelona Legend 

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo, who is the Blaugrana’s sixth top goalscorer of all time, has opposed the idea that Lionel Messi could be the greatest footballer in the history of the sport.

After reaching the incredible individual milestone earlier this week, Messi has further propelled himself in the conversation to be considered among the best footballers ever.

And Rivaldo has insisted that although Messi deserved his record seventh Ballon d’Or, he is still not the greatest footballer of all time.

“He [Messi] deserved the award based on his performances for Argentina as they won the Copa America – a trophy they have coveted for many years – and he was the best player of the tournament,” the Brazilian told Betfair.

“There will always be arguments about the Ballon d’Or, as there are so many voters from all over the world and there is so much footballing talent…