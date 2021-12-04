Carrick Leaves Man United After 15 Years

Michael Carrick has stepped as First Team Coach and leave the club after 15 years following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager.

United made the announcement after Thursday’s 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Carrick played 464 games for United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As interim manager, Carrick was in charge of three games, won two and drew one.

Carrick said: “My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as…