Dennis Wins Watford Player, Goal Of The Month Awards For November 

Emmanuel Dennis has won Watford November Player and Goal of the Month awards, Completesports.com reports.

Watford made the announcement in a statement on their official website on Saturday.

“In-form forward Emmanuel Dennis has been crowned the winner of both the Stake Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for November.

Also Read: Ejuke Bags Third League Assist As CSKA Claim Away Win

“The Nigeria international has enjoyed a highly successful start to life at Watford, with this his second Player of the Month gong of the season, having won it previously in August.

“Dennis scored two goals and provided two assists over a month which saw the Hornets face stiff competition, with matches against Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester City.

“The 24-year-old also won a penalty in the final game of the month, which was ultimately converted by Joshua King. Dennis’ fine showings have also resulted in a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month…