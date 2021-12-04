Ejuke Bags Third League Assist As CSKA Claim Away Win

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke had an assist as CSKA Moscow pipped Krylya Sovetov 1-0, in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Ejuke’s third assist after 17 league games this season. He has also scored four goals.

With 15 minutes remaining in the game, Ejuke set up teammate Emil Bohinen to score the only goal.

Also Read: Dennis Ranked 4th Most In-form Player In Premier League

Prior to the away win, CSKA had lost one and drawn one of their last two games.

The former Heerenveen star was replaced in the third minutes of added time.

The win saw CSKA move up to fourth place on 27 points in the 16-team league table.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority…