Masuaku’s Sublime Goal Inspires West Ham’s Victory Over Chelsea

Arthur Masuaku scored a brilliant goal to help West Ham overcome Chelsea in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff game.

Thiago Silva opened the scoring, Manuel Lanzini equalised with a penalty and Mason Mount restored the lead but Jarrod Bowen’s long-range effort pegged Chelsea back again.

And with three minutes remaining, Masuaku’s mis-hit cross from the left caught out Mendy at his near post.

It was Chelsea’s first loss in 13 matches.

The Blues still remain top of the Premier League log on 33 point pending the results of Liverpool and Man City this evening.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.