Matters Arising In Nigerian Sports – A Mixed Grill! –Odegbami Writes

Nigerian sport is on break. With the seeming lull in sporting activities across the land, that’s what it looks like. Covid-19 is not going away and not helping matters, at all.

Aside that, the global environment is pregnant with despairing news of serious and unending crisis and conflicts – political, economic, social, health, cultural, and even spiritual.

There does not seem to be any remedies in sight, of some grand plan or design, to put in place structures and policies to harness the opportunities that abound in this industry despite the evidences all around in the global theatre of sport.

Sport may be already a 4 trillion-Dollar industry, but it is still virgin in many parts of Africa, including Nigeria where the industry has not even scratched the surface. Despite the best intentions by the current Sports Minister, the ship of sport continues to rock dangerously, tilting and lilting, from side to side in dangerous waters.

