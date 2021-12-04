Moses Scores First League Goal As 10-Man Spartak Claim Home Win 

Victor Moses scored his first league goal of the season as 10-man Spartak Moscow beat visiting FK Akhmet 2-1, in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Moses opened his league account in his 14th appearance in the Russian top flight.

The former Nigeria international broke the deadlock in the 13th minute after hitting a low left-foot strike off a cross from Aleksandr Sobolev.

Also Read: Ejuke Bags Third League Assist As CSKA Claim Away Win

However, Spartak Moscow were reduced to 10 men following a straight red card shown to Sobolev.

FK Akhmet took advantage of their numerical strength and drew level on three minutes into first half added time thanks to Daniil Utkin.

But with three minutes left in the game Quincy Promes scored what proved to be the winner for Spartak Moscow.

Moses has now scored two goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Spartak this season.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…