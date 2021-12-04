NFF To Ratify Coach Sacking Next Week, Rules Out Nigerian

Nigeria Football Federation led by its President Amaju Pinnick Thursday briefed the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare on the situation regarding sacking of Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and hiring of his replacement, Completesports.com reports.

Informed sources close to the ministry revealed that the NFF briefed the minister of sports on how Rohr will be paid off and progress made to hire a new coach even as they (NFF) promised to return next week to brief the minister further on the new coach to be hired.

Completesports.com scooped that an undisclosed Belgian coach is atop the list of coaches the NFF are considering to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach. And the federation seems to have ruled out the hiring of an Nigerian coach to replace Rohr.

“I can confidently tell you that Gernot Rohr’s reign as Super Eagles coach is over…