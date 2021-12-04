Origi Scores Late Winner As Liverpool Edge

Divock Origi emerged as he came off the bench and scored a last-minute winner to give Liverpool a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanders at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool entered the match looking to capitalise on Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat away to West Ham earlier on Saturday, and they managed to see off Wolves which saw them usurp Chelsea at the top on the log.

The first half was a tense affair, with neither side managing a shot on target, although Mohamed Salah did find space at the back post after a brilliantly worked move, only to be denied a certain goal by Wolves defender Romain Saiss who intercepted and nicked the ball away.

Also Read: Dennis Wins Watford Player, Goal Of The Month Awards For November

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota missed a guilt-edge chance in the second half as stepped past goalkeeper Wolves Jose Sa but could not find a way around opposing defender Conor Coady, who blocked the forward’s shot on the goal line.

Jurgen Klopp’s side missed…