Scotland: Aribo Scores As Rangers Ease Past Dundee

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers eased to a 3-0 win against Dundee in their Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday.

Aribo scored Rangers’ first goal with a slight deflection in the 36th minute.

The Nigeria international’s cross was diverted into the net by Ryan Sweeney 10 minutes after break.



The 25-year-old has now scored five goals in 16 appearances for Rangers this season

Alfredo Morelos added the third 20 minutes from time.

Calvin Bassey was paraded for 90 minutes by Rangers in the game.

The league leaders have moved seven points ahead of Celtic who get the chance to reduce the lead at Dundee United on Sunday.

