Simy Fails To Shine In Salernitana Loss To AC Milan

Super Eagles striker, Simy Nwankwo could not save Salernitana from losing 2-0 to AC Milan in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 15th appearance for Salernitana did little to threatened the AC Milan defence.

The host took an early lead through Franck Kessie’s low drive shot in the 5th minute before Alexis Saelemaekers extended their lead in the 18th minute with a brilliant left foot shot.

Kessie could have netted a brace in the 55th minute but he failed to connect with the ball and wasted a begging opportunity.

Simy was however, replaced in the 61st minute by Federico Bonazzoli after failing to have a positive impact on the match.

The victory push AC Milan to the summit of the Serie A log on 38 points while Salernitana sit bottom on 8 points.

