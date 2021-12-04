Van Bronckhorst Gives Update On Injured Balogun 

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given update on injured Leon Balogun as the Scottish champions prepare to host Dundee United today (Saturday).

Balogun has not featured for Rangers since November 21 after suffering injury in the League Cup loss to Hibernian.

The 33-year-old has gone on to miss Rangers’ last three games due to the injury.

And ahead of this weekend’s fixture, van Bronckhorst said at Friday’s press conference:”Leon Balogun will train with the squad on Sunday, we look forward to having him back soon.”

The former Netherlands and Barcelona left-back added:”For me, the most important thing is to get to know the squad and win games.

“I already know them all a lot better and in the coming days and weeks, I can speak with the players a lot more on future plans.”

Rangers still top the league standing on 36 points and are four points ahead of bitter rivals Celtic.



