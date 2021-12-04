Why I Sold Zouma To West Ham

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has no regret selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

In an interview with the club’s website, the German tactician stated that he never wanted the France international to leave in the summer but with Trevoh (Chalobah) in the waiting, he had to make the tough decision.

“We replaced him with Trevoh (Chalobah) because we had the faith and trust in him. Until this moment, we could not allow him to go because of course we are selfish and have to see that we have a strong squad,” he said.

“But we have to see the situation of Kurt also and his point of view. He is a strong player, an experienced Premier League player. He suffered from the decision for us with (Cesar) Azpi in the back three, with Andreas (Christensen) in the back three, Toni (Rudiger) in the back three, as direct competitors to his place.

“So he did not get enough minutes for his status or his quality and where he wants to be in this time of his career.

“We had many talks…