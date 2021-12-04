Xavi Suffers First Defeat As Barca Coach After Betis Secure Win At Camp Nou 

Xavi’s unbeaten start as Barcelona boss was end as the Catalan giants suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

Juanmi finished a swift Betis break to send the visitors third in the table, six points behind leaders Real Madrid but having played a game more.

Xavi had won his opening two league games in charge, as well as drawing with Benfica in the Champions League.

But his side now sit seventh in La Liga, six points off the top four.

It was a deserved victory for Betis, who thought they had taken the lead when Juanmi flicked the ball beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen, only to be ruled offside.

He did however get his goal in the 79th minute after Betis counter-attacked down the right and worked the ball across to the forward, who slid an effort into the corner.

Philippe Coutinho poked an early strike at goal that was saved at the near post but Barcelona struggled to open up the visitors…