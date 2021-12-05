CAFCC: Rivers United Crash Out After Defeat To Al Masry

Rivers United crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after going down to a 1-0 defeat against Egypt’s Al Masry at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.http://Completesports.com

The Port Harcourt club lost out on the away goals rule.



Read Also: CAFCC: Enyimba Ease Past Al Ittihad In Aba

Rivers United won the first leg 2-1 last week Sunday at the Enyimba Stadium , Aba.

Stanley Eguma’a conceded early in the game, and were unable to battle their way back.

Earlier in the day, Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Enyimba defeated Libya’s Al Ittihad 2-0 in Aba.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.