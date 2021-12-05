El-Selhadar Dies Whilst Celebrating Last-minute Winner

An Egyptian football coach Adham El-Selhadar has died in tragic circumstances after watching his side El Magd score a 92nd-minute winner, The Mirror reports.

El-Selhadar, 53 suffered a heart attack in the immediate aftermath of his side’s goal against El Zarqa in an Egyptian Second League match on Thursday.

While the goal originally sparked jubilant celebrations, the mood quickly soured after El-Selhadar was rushed to hospital having suffered a heart attack during the subsequent scenes following the goal.

Confirmation of his death has led to a wave of touching tributes from some of the biggest names in Egyptian football, with pair of top tier clubs Al Ahly SC and Ismaily SC – the latter of whom El-Selhadar managed – since publishing heartfelt posts.

Meanwhile, El Magd have since announced a six-day period of mourning while also understandably taking the decision to suspend their next fixture…