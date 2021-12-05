‘He’s An Important Player’ – Rangers Boss Van Bronckhorst Raves About Aribo

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has praised Joe Aribo following the midfielder’s performance in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Dundee, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo scored the opening goal for Rangers, while his cross was diverted into the net by Ryan Sweney for the second.

The Nigeria international has now scored five goals in 16 league appearances for the Gers this season.

An elated Van Bronckhorst was delighted with Aribo’s performance and showered encomium on him after the game.

“Joe is an important player who has played here for many years and you could see what he brings to the team,” Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

“He scored a goal but his overall performance defensively and offensively was very good. He’s a very dynamic player and I’m happy with his performance.

“We were very controlled which is what you want when you play at…