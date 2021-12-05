Joe Aribo hopes to score on a regular basis for Rangers after his superb strike in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Dundee, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo opened scoring for the Gers in the encounter and his cross was diverted into the net for the second goal.

The midfielder has now scored five goals in 16 league appearances for the Gers this season.



The 25-year-old is now just two goals shy of his tally last season.

And the Nigeria international is determined to increase his goal haul before the end of the campaign.

“I have always said I want to improve my numbers and leave my impact on the game, so I am happy that I have been able to do that of late and hopefully I can keep pushing,” Aribo said after the home win.

“We also want to score as many goals as possible, we want to put a statement out to the rest of the league and hopefully we can keep doing that.”

