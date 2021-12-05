Ibrahimovic Labels Man United Club With “Small Mentally”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed former club ManChester United as a club with a “small mentality” in his upcoming autobiography.

Ibrahimovic represented United for 20 months and was part of the most recent Red Devils side to win silverware, helping them to the EFL Cup and the Europa League in 2016/17, under Jose Mourinho.

The club also finished sixth in the Premier League that season as the post-Alex Ferguson slump continued but Ibrahimovic scored 17 goals in 28 top flight appearances.

It appears that United didn’t live up to his standards off the pitch either, as the 40-year-old explains in his new book Adrenaline.

“One thing surprised me: everyone thinks of United as a top club, one of the richest and most powerful in the world and seen from the outside it looked that way to me,” he writes.

“But once I was there I found a small, closed mentality.”

Offering up an example, Ibrahimovic recalls…