I’m Fully Committed To Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke says he has always been fully committed to Crystal Palace.

The centre-forward was being linked with Club Brugge last summer.

But Benteke told Het Nieuwsblad: “Ten years of Premier League give you a lot of recognition.

“The English are also loyal, even to foreigners. They appreciate that you bring goals and great football to their league.

“I never thought for a second about leaving, I always wanted to succeed at Palace. When you are 31, you know your body, you know which player you are. My contract runs until 2023. But if the adventure can continue, why not?”

