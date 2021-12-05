Ligue 1: Simon Stars As Nantes Brush Aside Moffi’s Lorient

Moses Simon put up a fine performance as Nantes recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Lorient on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Substitute Wylan Cyprien scored the decisive goal for Nantes seven minutes from time.

Simon was replaced in the 81st minute by Osman Bukari.

The winger has made 16 league appearances for Nantes this season and scored one goal.

His international teammate Terem Moffi was also on parade for Lorient in the game.

The 22-year-old has scored two goals in 16 league outings for his club.

Moffi was in action for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Andrian Grbic.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.