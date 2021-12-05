Liverpool Will Build A Statue In Honour Of Origi

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson says Divock Origi deserves a statue.

Against Wolves, with virtually the last kick of the game, Origi scored to give Jurgen Klopp’s side three precious points that could prove crucial in the title race.

The win took the Reds a point clear of Thomas Tuchel’s team – although Manchester City have now taken over at the summit – and Robertson took to Twitter to celebrate.

He posted to social media: “WOW! Unreal feeling. Was a scrap but that’s why we always fight to the end.

“P.s. I’ll take my grandkids to visit the Divock Origi statue one day WHAT A MAN.”

Origi has already written himself into Liverpool folklore with two goals in the incredible Champions League semi-final success against Barcelona in 2019 – before he scored the crucial second against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

