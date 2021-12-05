Mendy Not At Fault For West Ham Goals

Former Chelsea star, Joe Cole has revealed that Edouard Mendy should not be blamed for the goals he conceded against West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Cole has stoutly defended Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper made two crucial mistakes in a 3-2 defeat against rivals West Ham.

The Senegalese goalkeeper dallied on the ball before giving away a penalty for a foul on Jarrod Bowen – scored by Manuel Lanzini – before Arthur Masuaku’s unusual late attempt sailed past him to decide the game with three minutes left.

He said: “Mendy was at fault for the penalty.

“That was a freak of a goal. You can’t blame him. He’s been outstanding for such a long time.

“Goalkeepers are human beings, not robots. It would take something like that to beat this Chelsea team – a world-class goal or something out of the ordinary.”

