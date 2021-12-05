Ministry Tasks NFF On CAF Approval

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is eager to get the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to host international football matches as soon as possible.

The Ministry, sources revealed, will write the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to begin the process of getting the stadium certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)and also work with the Ministry to facilitate the installation of the Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology.

Last Friday, the newly rehabilitated pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and two new digital scoreboards were handed over to the Ministry by Aron Nigeria Limited, the contractors of the Dangote Industries Group on the project.