Moshood Abiola National Stadium With Novelty Match

The reburshed Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be formally re-opened on Thursday with a novelty football match between the federal executive council and the legislative (NASS).

Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare had last week disclosed that the first match on the regrassed pitch will be between the legislative and the executive arms of government this week

Completesports.com can now report that the game has now been scheduled for Thursday, December 9 with Federal Executive set to parade the likes Babatunde Fashola, Sunday Dare, Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige, Mohammed Bello, Pantami and Sirika Hadi

Obinna Ogba, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, will lead the assembly men from the upper and lower chambers.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

