Moshood Abiola National Stadium With Novelty Match

By
Headliners
-
14


The reburshed Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be formally re-opened on Thursday with a novelty football match between the federal executive council and the legislative (NASS).

Youth and Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare had last week disclosed that the first match on the regrassed pitch will be between the legislative and the executive arms of government this week

1xBit

Completesports.com can now report that the game has now been scheduled for Thursday, December 9 with Federal Executive set to parade the likes Babatunde Fashola, Sunday Dare, Rotimi Amaechi, Chris Ngige, Mohammed Bello, Pantami and Sirika Hadi

Obinna Ogba, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, will lead the assembly men from the upper and lower chambers.

N1Bet

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR