Ndidi, Iheanacho Suffer Defeat With Leicester At Aston Villa

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

While Ndidi was in the starting eleven for the Foxes, Iheanacho was brought on with four minutes left.

Also, Ademola Lookman featured but was replaced by Jamie Vardy on 65 minutes.

Ezri Konsa scored twice, both from set pieces, to cancel out an opener from Harvey Barnes and in turn gave new Villa Manager Steven Gerard a third win since taking charge.

Barnes gave Leicester the lead early after coolly slotting the ball into the bottom right hand corner past Emiliano Martinez.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, they were unable to keep the lead for long when Konsa got the deftest of touches from a Emiliano Buendia header to bring the hosts back on terms.

Konsa completed the comeback in the second half with a header into the near post.

Villa will now look forward to their next game when Gerrard returns to Anfield to face…