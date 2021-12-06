Aribo: Rangers ‘Getting Better’ Under New Boss Van Bronckhorst

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says the players are enjoying life under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, reports Completesports.com.

The Gers extended their unbeaten run under the Ditchman with a comfortable 3-0 win against Dundee at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve not really thought about what’s my best position.

“I’ve just been happy to do what the manager wants me to do, and that’s what I’m doing at the moment.

“I’m really enjoying trying to get forward and chipping in with more goals.

“It’s very important that I’m flexible. You never know where the opposition’s weakness is, so you may be asked to play one role and then a different role.

“It’s massively important to be able to do that.

“The manager wants a lot of us running forward to cause mayhem.

“When we get a lot of bodies in and around that area of the pitch is causes confusion for defenders.

“Every day we are improving. Every day the boys are wanting to show the…