Arteta Concerned About Aubameyang Drought

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s barren run in front of goal concerns him.

The Gunners captain has gone five Premier League games without finding the back of the net and has missed gilt-edges chances against Newcastle United and Manchester United in recent days.

Aubameyang’s drought comes at a time where Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun are all struggling for consistent minutes, but Arteta has defended his skipper.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s clash with Everton, Arteta said: “You are always [concerned] when your main striker isn’t scoring goals but he is trying his hardest.

“He is aware of how much we need him as a team to score goals and at the moment, they are not coming but the rest of the things we are asking him to do, he is trying his best.”

Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry questioned Arteta’s decision…