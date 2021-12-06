CAFCC: Enyimba Ease Past Al Ittihad In Aba

Enyimba edged past Libyan club Al Ittihad 2-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup playoff round tie in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The home team started the game strongly looking to score an early goal.

The pressure paid off when Sadiq Abubakar nodded home Yakubu Bilal’s cross in the 21st minute.

Victor Mbaoma added the second goal in the 34th minute.

Enyimba failed to score more goals despite completely dominating the game.

The overall winner of the contest will proceed to the group stages of the competition.

