Dennis Makes Premier League November Team Of The Month 

Watford Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis has been named in the Premier League Team of the Month for November.

The Team of the Month was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.



It a memorable month for Dennis who netted two goals in three Premier League fixtures in the month in review.

One of the goals came in the 4-1 win against Manchester United where he also provided two assists.

Also, in the list are Liverpool quartet of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester City trio, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Rodri are also included.

Meanwhile, Dennis is in the running for the Premier League November Player of the Month award.

By James Agberebi

